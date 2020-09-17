Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Liberia’s President Should Showcase Justice on International Stage

Click to expand Image Liberia's President George Manneh Weah addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 25, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Richard Drew One year ago, Liberian President George Weah gave hope to victims of brutal crimes committed during the country’s civil wars when he spoke at the United Nations General Assembly about pursuing a war crimes court for Liberia. He said consultations with the national legislature were already in motion, and engagement with the judicial system and international partners on the court’s creation was on the way. But since…

