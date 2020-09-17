Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Surge in harassment of journalists who “criticize” on social media

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an end to attempts to censor journalists who criticize or question the authorities on social media in Pakistan. In the past few days alone, three journalists have been the victims of arbitrary accusations such as inciting rebellion, treason and anti-Pakistan activities. This harassment must stop, RSF said.The targets of this wave of police and judicial harassment include Bilal Farooqui, a news editor at the Express Tribune newspaper, who

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Young people around the world join UNESCO to #TrashHack their lives on World Cleanup Day
~ UNESCO, UNICEF and WHO issue guidance to ensure schools are safe during COVID-19 pandemic
~ Request for Proposal: ToT Leadership and Management of TVET Institutions Capacity Building Consultancy
~ Malaysia: Discussing COVID-19 response in maritime security workshop
~ Greece/EU: Bring Moria Homeless to Safety
~ Lebanon: Ensure Aid Goes Directly to Those in Need
~ India: Arrests of Activists Politically Motivated
~ Turkey: Lawyers Arrested in Terror Probe
~ UN: On 75th Anniversary, Recommit to Human Rights
~ Venezuela abuses amounted to crimes against humanity: UN-appointed panel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter