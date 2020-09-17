Tolerance.ca
Singapore Should Rehabilitate, Not Execute, Drug Users

Click to expand Image People walk past the Supreme Court in Singapore January 22, 2014. © 2014 Reuters The Singapore authorities should immediately halt the planned execution of Syed Suhail Bin Syed Zin this Friday, September 18 for drug trafficking offenses dating back to August 2011. Singapore’s High Court found Syed guilty of drug trafficking in January 2016 under the country’s draconian Misuse of Drugs Act. Under that law, the court must apply the death penalty for drug offenses involving certain quantities of listed narcotics. While there are some extremely limited exceptions to this…

© Human Rights Watch -


