Greece/EU: Bring Moria Homeless to Safety

Click to expand Image The remains of Moria camp after the fire on September 9.  © 2020 Private European governments should step up urgent efforts to relocate nearly 13,000 men, women, and children left homeless by fires inside Moria camp on the Greek Aegean island of Lesbos, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the fires at Moria camp on September 8, 2020, the people affected have had limited shelter or access to food, water, sanitation facilities, and health care, including those who have contracted Covid-19. Greek security forces have also used teargas and stun grenades on displaced…

