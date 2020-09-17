Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Ensure Aid Goes Directly to Those in Need

Click to expand Image Aid from the European Union is being unloaded from a cargo plane at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on September 12, 2020. © 2020 Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images (Beirut) – International donors responding to the August 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut’s port should ensure that their emergency aid directly and immediately protects the rights of those affected, Human Rights Watch said today. They should not disburse emergency aid, including for housing, food, and health care, directly to the Lebanese government given its inability to secure these…

