India: Arrests of Activists Politically Motivated

Click to expand Image Activist Umar Khalid speaks at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2020. © 2020 Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images (New York) – The Indian authorities are increasingly bringing politically motivated cases, including under severe sedition and terrorism laws, against critics of the government, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately drop baseless charges against activists, academics, student leaders, and others, and unconditionally release those in custody. On September 13, 2020, Delhi police…

~ Young people around the world join UNESCO to #TrashHack their lives on World Cleanup Day
~ UNESCO, UNICEF and WHO issue guidance to ensure schools are safe during COVID-19 pandemic
~ Request for Proposal: ToT Leadership and Management of TVET Institutions Capacity Building Consultancy
~ Malaysia: Discussing COVID-19 response in maritime security workshop
~ Pakistan: Surge in harassment of journalists who “criticize” on social media
~ Greece/EU: Bring Moria Homeless to Safety
~ Lebanon: Ensure Aid Goes Directly to Those in Need
~ Turkey: Lawyers Arrested in Terror Probe
~ UN: On 75th Anniversary, Recommit to Human Rights
~ Venezuela abuses amounted to crimes against humanity: UN-appointed panel
