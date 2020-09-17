Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: On 75th Anniversary, Recommit to Human Rights

Click to expand Image U.N. headquarters Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. © AP Photo/Jeenah Moon   (New York) – United Nations member countries should use the General Assembly session ahead of the world body’s 75th anniversary to recommit to human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The largely virtual high-level session of the General Assembly will begin on September 22, 2020. UN members should soundly reject China’s apparent long-term efforts to severely undermine the UN’s human rights pillar and the United States attempts to selectively reinterpret international human rights standards.…

© Human Rights Watch -


