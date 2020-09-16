Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments urged to protect poor against modern slavery, step up development financing

~ Venezuela abuses amounted to crimes against humanity: UN-appointed panel
~ Canadian police arrest Indigenous journalist covering land rights movement
~ African Union: Examining human cost of migration policies in Africa during COVID-19
~ Venezuela: Hard-hitting UN report backs claims of crimes against humanity and identifies possible perpetrators
~ WSIS 2020 High-Level Dialogue on Open Educational Resources as a tool to combat inequalities in times of crisis
~ RSF urges recently appointed Japan Prime Minister to take a new turn towards press freedom
~ Protecting Freedom of Expression during the COVID-19 crisis: UNESCO issues Guidelines for Judicial Operators
~ Hungary Renews Attacks on Independent Radio Station
~ Belarus: Systematic Beatings, Torture of Protesters
~ Bangladesh: Reunify Rohingya Refugee Families
