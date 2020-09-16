Tolerance.ca
Hungary Renews Attacks on Independent Radio Station

In the most recent attack on media freedom in Hungary, the country’s Media Council last week unexpectedly announced it would revoke Klubradio’s frequency as of February 2021. It justified its decision by referring to the independent, commercial station’s breaches of Hungary’s restrictive media law. But according to Klubradio’s president, Andras Arato, the council simply wants to shut them down for good. Click to expand Image Klubradio’s president, Andras Arato, is seen on air in Klubradio's studio in Budapest, Hungary, March 2020.  © 2020 Klubradio This is not the first time the…

© Human Rights Watch -


