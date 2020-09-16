Tolerance.ca
Belarus: Systematic Beatings, Torture of Protesters

Click to expand Image Protesters objecting to the flawed August presidential election and the government's brutality, in march along the Independence Prospect during the "March of Unity" rally in Minsk, Belarus on Sunday, Sep. 6, 2020, Belarus. © 2020 SIPA USA via AP (Berlin) – Belarusian security forces arbitrarily detained thousands of people and systematically subjected hundreds to torture and other ill- treatment in the days following the August 9, 2020 presidential election, Human Rights Watch said today. The victims described beatings, prolonged stress positions, electric shocks,…

