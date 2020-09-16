Tolerance.ca
Bangladesh: Reunify Rohingya Refugee Families

Click to expand Image Refugees held on Bhasan Char island protesting to return to Cox’s Bazar during a 3-day “go and see visit” to the island for 40 refugees from the camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, September 5, 2020. Screenshot from a video recording.  © 2020 Private (New York) – The Bangladesh government has failed to honor its pledge not to involuntarily hold Rohingya refugees on the remote, unprotected island of Bhasan Char, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 5, 2020, the government arranged a three-day “go and see visit” to Bhasan Char for 40 Rohingya refugees, including…

~ WSIS 2020 High-Level Dialogue on Open Educational Resources as a tool to combat inequalities in times of crisis
~ RSF urges recently appointed Japan Prime Minister to take a new turn towards press freedom
~ Protecting Freedom of Expression during the COVID-19 crisis: UNESCO issues Guidelines for Judicial Operators
~ Hungary Renews Attacks on Independent Radio Station
~ Belarus: Systematic Beatings, Torture of Protesters
~ Australia: Deaths of Prisoners with Disabilities
~ Focus on Merit in International Criminal Court Elections
~ UN: Release Saudi Dissidents, Activists
~ Mozambique: Video showing killing of naked woman further proof of human rights violations by state armed forces
~ Second UNESCO ResiliArt Lebanon Debate: Museums and Art Galleries for the Return of Cultural Life to Beirut, 17 September
