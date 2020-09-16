Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Deaths of Prisoners with Disabilities

Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples should be aware that this report contains images and names of people who have passed away. In many areas of Indigenous Australia, it is common practice that when a member of the community passes away, the person’s name is changed in accordance with cultural beliefs. Names and photographs in this report are used with the permission of the families. (Perth) – Three suspected suicides in the last four months in Western Australia’s prisons have highlighted the urgent need for better mental health services and support for prisoners…

© Human Rights Watch -


