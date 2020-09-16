Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Focus on Merit in International Criminal Court Elections

Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch The 123 member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) face critical decisions in elections this December for the court’s next prosecutor and six new judges. The ICC is a court of last resort for the world’s worst crimes and is often victims’ only hope for justice. It is facing unprecedented threats to its independence, as the United States continues its efforts to thwart certain investigations. This – along with a review to strengthen…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ WSIS 2020 High-Level Dialogue on Open Educational Resources as a tool to combat inequalities in times of crisis
~ RSF urges recently appointed Japan Prime Minister to take a new turn towards press freedom
~ Protecting Freedom of Expression during the COVID-19 crisis: UNESCO issues Guidelines for Judicial Operators
~ Hungary Renews Attacks on Independent Radio Station
~ Belarus: Systematic Beatings, Torture of Protesters
~ Bangladesh: Reunify Rohingya Refugee Families
~ Australia: Deaths of Prisoners with Disabilities
~ UN: Release Saudi Dissidents, Activists
~ Mozambique: Video showing killing of naked woman further proof of human rights violations by state armed forces
~ Second UNESCO ResiliArt Lebanon Debate: Museums and Art Galleries for the Return of Cultural Life to Beirut, 17 September
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter