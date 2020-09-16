Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF urges recently appointed Japan Prime Minister to take a new turn towards press freedom

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the recently appointed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to dedicate himself to making Japan, which currently ranks 66th out of 180 in the RSF World Press Freedom Index but was 22nd in 2012, an exemplar of press freedom again.Yoshihide Suga, 71, a former minister for Internal Affairs and Communications,

~ Mozambique: Video showing killing of naked woman further proof of human rights violations by state armed forces
~ Second UNESCO ResiliArt Lebanon Debate: Museums and Art Galleries for the Return of Cultural Life to Beirut, 17 September
~ Syria: Bombshell report reveals ‘no clean hands’ as horrific rights violations continue
~ Convicting “petrolgate” journalist of defamation would be disastrous, RSF says
~ Algerian journalist must serve two years in prison, appeal court says
~ RSF addresses Human Rights Council on pandemic-linked press freedom violations
~ DRCongo: Caught between COVID-19 and water shortages in Kinshasa
~ Statement on the passing of Dr Biliana Cicin-Sain
~ Niger: human rights defenders still unjustly detained for more than six months
~ UN urges a more equal, inclusive world, marking International Day of Democracy
