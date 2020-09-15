Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Second UNESCO ResiliArt Lebanon Debate: Museums and Art Galleries for the Return of Cultural Life to Beirut, 17 September

~ Mozambique: Video showing killing of naked woman further proof of human rights violations by state armed forces
~ Syria: Bombshell report reveals ‘no clean hands’ as horrific rights violations continue
~ Convicting “petrolgate” journalist of defamation would be disastrous, RSF says
~ Algerian journalist must serve two years in prison, appeal court says
~ RSF addresses Human Rights Council on pandemic-linked press freedom violations
~ DRCongo: Caught between COVID-19 and water shortages in Kinshasa
~ Statement on the passing of Dr Biliana Cicin-Sain
~ Niger: human rights defenders still unjustly detained for more than six months
~ UN urges a more equal, inclusive world, marking International Day of Democracy
~ Blaming the Victim for Sexual Violence in Pakistan
