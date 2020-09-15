Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algerian journalist must serve two years in prison, appeal court says

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns today’s decision by an Algiers appeal court to keep Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni in prison, albeit reducing his sentence from three to two years in prison. This decision by a justice system that follows orders will contribute to the decline in Algeria’s image and reinforce this independent journalist’s status as a symbol, RSF said. “We are outraged by the blind obstinacy of the Algerian judges,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.

© Reporters without borders -


