Human Rights Observatory

RSF addresses Human Rights Council on pandemic-linked press freedom violations

NewsIn a statement today to the United Nations Human Rights Council in the presence of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the many violations of media rights in connection with coverage of the coronavirus crisis in more than a third of UN member countries, and pointed out that these violations put everyone’s health in danger. RSF also called for the release of all journalists imprisoned during the pandemic whose lives are threatened by the virus, and urged governments to stop all intimidation of the media. Madam High Commissioner,

© Reporters without borders -


