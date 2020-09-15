Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: human rights defenders still unjustly detained for more than six months

On 15 September 2020 it will be six months since three human rights defenders were jailed in Niger simply for participating in peaceful protests calling for an investigation into allegations of the misuse of funds by the Ministry of Defence.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ DRCongo: Caught between COVID-19 and water shortages in Kinshasa
~ Statement on the passing of Dr Biliana Cicin-Sain
~ UN urges a more equal, inclusive world, marking International Day of Democracy
~ Blaming the Victim for Sexual Violence in Pakistan
~ Kenosha Police Turned a Blind Eye to US Vigilantes
~ Hardships for Lebanon’s Migrant Domestic Workers Rise
~ Yemen: Aid Obstruction Puts Millions at Risk
~ Iran: ‘Secret execution’ of champion wrestler ‘deeply disturbing’ – UN rights experts
~ Rise to the occasion to tackle injustice, Bachelet urges Human Rights Council
~ Motorcycle hitmen gun down Philippine reporter who covered mining
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter