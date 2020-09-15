Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Blaming the Victim for Sexual Violence in Pakistan

Click to expand Image Women demonstrate to condemn the police response to the of rape of a woman by a highway, Islamabad, Pakistan, September 12, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed “Azaadi!” – or “freedom!” – women chanted on the streets of major cities across Pakistan on Saturday, as they protested police handling of a case known as the “motorway incident” – a shocking rape of a woman by multiple assailants. A police chief’s attempt to blame the survivor of the assault prompted demands not only for reforming the police response to sexual violence cases, but for women’s rights in general.…

© Human Rights Watch -


