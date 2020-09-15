Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hardships for Lebanon’s Migrant Domestic Workers Rise

Click to expand Image An Ethiopian domestic worker waits in front of the Ethiopian consulate after she and others were abandoned by their Lebanese employers, in Hazmieh, east of Beirut, Lebanon, June 4, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Hassan Ammar More than a month since the devastating port explosion in Beirut, the situation for many of the estimated 250,000 migrant domestic workers in Lebanon has gone from dire to catastrophic. The explosion happened amidst an economic crisis that worsened from late 2019 onwards, during which hundreds of migrant domestic workers were abandoned by their employers.…

© Human Rights Watch


