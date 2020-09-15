Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Aid Obstruction Puts Millions at Risk

The Houthi armed group and other authorities are severely restricting the delivery of desperately needed aid in Yemen, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The situation is exacerbating the country’s dire humanitarian situation and weakening its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. September 14, 2020 Deadly Consequences Obstruction of Aid in Yemen During Covid-19 Download the full report in English Download the Summary and Recommendations in Arabic The 65-page report, “Deadly Consequences: Obstruction of Aid in Yemen During Covid-19,” details systematic…

© Human Rights Watch -


