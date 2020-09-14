Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rise to the occasion to tackle injustice, Bachelet urges Human Rights Council

~ Iran: ‘Secret execution’ of champion wrestler ‘deeply disturbing’ – UN rights experts
~ Motorcycle hitmen gun down Philippine reporter who covered mining
~ Journalism under fire: UNESCO raises alarm over surge of attacks on media workers covering protests
~ Central Sahel: Spike in violence leads to higher deaths, more than 1 million fleeing homes
~ Who is Khaled Drareni, symbol of press freedom in Algeria?
~ Irish Red Cross, EU and ICRC: #NotATarget campaign
~ UNESCO sounds the alarm on global surge in attacks against journalists covering protests
~ Israel: Release Body of Slain Palestinian
~ China’s Inhumane ‘Guilty-by-Association’
