Who is Khaled Drareni, symbol of press freedom in Algeria?

NewsKhaled Drareni, an Algerian journalist who was sentenced to three years in prison in Algiers on 10 August, is due to learn the outcome of his appeal tomorrow. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) looks at the history of this journalist, who has become a symbol of press freedom in Algeria, including the harassment and bribery attempts to which he was subjected. His professional history

© Reporters without borders -


