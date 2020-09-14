Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UNESCO sounds the alarm on global surge in attacks against journalists covering protests

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ Journalism under fire: UNESCO raises alarm over surge of attacks on media workers covering protests
~ Central Sahel: Spike in violence leads to higher deaths, more than 1 million fleeing homes
~ Who is Khaled Drareni, symbol of press freedom in Algeria?
~ Irish Red Cross, EU and ICRC: #NotATarget campaign
~ Irish Red Cross, EU and ICRC: #NotATarget campaign
~ Israel: Release Body of Slain Palestinian
~ China’s Inhumane ‘Guilty-by-Association’
~ Iran Suddenly Executes Wrestler Navid Afkari
~ Iran: Wrestler on Death Row for Alleged Murder
~ Greece’s Moria Camp Fire: What’s Next?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter