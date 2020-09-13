Tolerance.ca
Iran: Wrestler on Death Row for Alleged Murder

Click to expand Image Navid Afkari, a 27-year-old wrestler facing a death sentence. © Private (Beirut) – The case of an Iranian wrestler on death row is part of a systematic pattern in which Iranian authorities disregard torture allegations and use coerced confessions in trial proceedings, Human Rights Watch said today. Iran’s judiciary should immediately open a transparent and independent investigation into allegations that the authorities tortured Navid Afkari and his brothers and grant Afkari a fair retrial in accordance with human rights standards. Iranian authorities brought three…

