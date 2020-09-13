Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece’s Moria Camp Fire: What’s Next?

Click to expand Image Moria camp on Lesbos island following a fire that started on the evening of September 8, 2020, destroying most of the camp and leaving 12,000 asylum seekers and refugees without shelter. © 2020 Private Fires that consumed Europe’s largest refugee camp, Moria, on the Greek island of Lesbos earlier this week have left nearly 13,000 men, women, and children without shelter or access to basic services.  Prior to the fires, security in the camp had already deteriorated and tensions were high. The refugees were crammed into overcrowded, inadequate tents, with limited access…

~ Iran: Wrestler on Death Row for Alleged Murder
~ Afghanistan: Protecting Rights Essential in Negotiations
~ Historic Afghan talks present ‘major opportunity’ for peace: UN Secretary-General
~ A youthful 75: New generation carries the torch for UN values
~ RSF urges EU to raise the issue of press freedom during virtual summit with China
~ A youthful 75: next generation to carry the torch for UN values
~ Nigeria: Failure to release report of Presidential Panel a setback for rule of law
~ Egypt: Gang Rape Witnesses Arrested, Smeared
~ Bolivia: Justice System Abused to Persecute Opponents
~ UK’s Bid for Brexit at All Costs Will Damage Human Rights
