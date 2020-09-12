Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Failure to release report of Presidential Panel a setback for rule of law

The failure of Nigerian authorities to release the report of the Presidential Panel that purportedly investigated compliance of armed forces with human rights obligations and rules of engagement, three years after the report was submitted to the President is a gross display of contempt for victims. Many Nigerians showed incredible courage to testify to the panel, in the hope that, at the end it will lead to justice. But three years is so long and too long for victims to continue waiting for the release of the panel’s report; which is a key step to justice for victims.

© Amnesty International -


