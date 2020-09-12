Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF urges EU to raise the issue of press freedom during virtual summit with China

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the European Union representatives to raise the issue of press freedom violations by the Chinese regime during a virtual summit with president Xi Jinping scheduled for 14th September.Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the European Union (EU) representatives Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commis

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ A youthful 75: next generation to carry the torch for UN values
~ Nigeria: Failure to release report of Presidential Panel a setback for rule of law
~ Egypt: Gang Rape Witnesses Arrested, Smeared
~ Bolivia: Justice System Abused to Persecute Opponents
~ UK’s Bid for Brexit at All Costs Will Damage Human Rights
~ Eritrea Busses Thousands of Students to Military Camp
~ Cambodia: Free Detained Youth, Environmental Activists
~ Switzerland: Draft anti-terrorism law sets ‘dangerous precedent’, rights experts warn
~ Belarus: UN chief deeply concerned over use of force against peaceful protesters
~ Director-General urges investigation into gruesome murder of journalist Julio Valdivia in Mexico
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter