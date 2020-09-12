Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Rusesabagina Was Forcibly Disappeared

Click to expand Image Paul Rusesabagina, who was detained on August 27, 2020, is paraded in front of the media in handcuffs at the headquarters of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau in Kigali, Rwanda on August 31. © 2020 Clement Uwiringiyimana/Reuters (Nairobi) – The government of Rwanda’s arrest of a prominent critic of the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) amounted to an enforced disappearance, a serious violation of international law. Rwanda should immediately grant the government opponent, Paul Rusesabagina, access to legal counsel of his choosing, confidential consultations, and…

