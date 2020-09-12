Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan’s Hypocrisy on Press Freedom

Click to expand Image Pakistani police escort Mir Shakilur Rehman to court following his arrest in Lahore, Pakistan, March 13, 2020. © 2020 K.M. Chaudhry/AP Photo Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted there is no media crackdown in Pakistan, and that he and his government are far more “unprotected” than the media. Mir Shakilur Rehman, editor-in-chief of the Jang group, the largest media organization in Pakistan, and who has been in pretrial detention since March 12, 2020, would likely disagree. Rehman had been arrested in Lahore by the government’s National Accountability Bureau…

© Human Rights Watch -


