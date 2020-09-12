Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Gang Rape Witnesses Arrested, Smeared

Click to expand Image Women chant slogans as they gather to protest sexual harassment in front of the opera house in Cairo on June 14, 2014.  © 2014 Reuters / Asmaa Waguih (Beirut) – Egyptian security agencies in late August 2020 arbitrarily arrested a man and three women who were witnesses to a high-profile gang rape case from 2014 that recently came to light, Human Rights Watch said today. Security also arrested two of the witnesses’ acquaintances. The prosecutor general ordered the release of three of the six on August 31 but is pressing charges against all of them for violating laws…

© Human Rights Watch -


