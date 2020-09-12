Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bolivia: Justice System Abused to Persecute Opponents

Click to expand Image Police present Mauricio Jara, who is facing criminal charges for sharing WhatsApp messages criticizing the interim government and in support of former president Evo Morales, at a press conference on April 22, 2020. © 2020 Guider Arancibia (Washington, DC) – The interim government of Bolivia is abusing the justice system to persecute associates and supporters of former president Evo Morales, who himself faces terrorism charges that appear to be politically motivated, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 47-page report, “Justice as a Weapon: Political…

~ RSF urges EU to raise the issue of press freedom during virtual summit with China
~ A youthful 75: next generation to carry the torch for UN values
~ Nigeria: Failure to release report of Presidential Panel a setback for rule of law
~ Egypt: Gang Rape Witnesses Arrested, Smeared
~ UK’s Bid for Brexit at All Costs Will Damage Human Rights
~ Eritrea Busses Thousands of Students to Military Camp
~ Cambodia: Free Detained Youth, Environmental Activists
~ Switzerland: Draft anti-terrorism law sets ‘dangerous precedent’, rights experts warn
~ Belarus: UN chief deeply concerned over use of force against peaceful protesters
~ Director-General urges investigation into gruesome murder of journalist Julio Valdivia in Mexico
