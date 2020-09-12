Tolerance.ca
Eritrea Busses Thousands of Students to Military Camp

Click to expand Image Satellite Imagery of the Sawa military camp, including the Warsai Yikealo Secondary School, recorded in January 2015.  Imagery © DigitalGlobe - Maxar Technologies 2019; Source: Google Earth Videos and photographs circulating on social media earlier this week showed buses in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, crowded with students, who were not wearing masks, as they were separated from their families and sent off to a military training camp in the country’s west. Each year, Eritrea’s government forces thousands of secondary school students, some still children, to attend…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ RSF urges EU to raise the issue of press freedom during virtual summit with China
~ A youthful 75: next generation to carry the torch for UN values
~ Nigeria: Failure to release report of Presidential Panel a setback for rule of law
~ Egypt: Gang Rape Witnesses Arrested, Smeared
~ Bolivia: Justice System Abused to Persecute Opponents
~ UK’s Bid for Brexit at All Costs Will Damage Human Rights
~ Cambodia: Free Detained Youth, Environmental Activists
~ Switzerland: Draft anti-terrorism law sets ‘dangerous precedent’, rights experts warn
~ Belarus: UN chief deeply concerned over use of force against peaceful protesters
~ Director-General urges investigation into gruesome murder of journalist Julio Valdivia in Mexico
