Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Khaled Drareni must be freed on urgent health grounds, committees say

NewsThe national and international Khaled Drareni Support Committees call for this journalist’s immediate and unconditional release on urgent health grounds after seeing how thin and weak he looked when brought before a court in Algiers at the start of his appeal hearing on 8 September. “These grossly unjust proceedings are putting his health in grave danger,” the committees said in a joint appeal to the Algerian authorities to come to their senses.

© Reporters without borders -


