Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Conviction of one of those responsible for the murder of Jesuit priests must break the chain of impunity

This historic ruling is an important step in the search for justice that, for decades, has been denied to the victims of the armed conflict in El Salvador. But it also reminds us of the enormous debt that Salvadoran authorities owe in guaranteeing truth, justice and reparation. It is unacceptable that in El Salvador, almost 30 years after the signing of the Peace Accords, those responsible for crimes committed during the armed conflict are still allowed to escape justice and enjoy impunity

