Ecuador’s Assembly Approves Bill Furthering the Right to Health

Click to expand Image The flag of Ecuador.  Ecuador’s National Assembly has approved a new health code that would help all in Ecuador enjoy better access to health care. The bill, nearly 8 years in the making, was approved on August 25 by a vote of 79 to 58, and now requires the signature of President Lenín Moreno to become law. The bill would guarantee the right to health universally and comprehensively, including for women, adolescents, and girls, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people. It also would guarantee access to sexual and reproductive health…

© Human Rights Watch -


