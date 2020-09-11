Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa Should Press Zimbabwe to End Repression

Click to expand Image Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the media at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, March, 17, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi A high-level delegation from South Africa has been dispatched to Zimbabwe to try to find a solution to the country’s escalating economic and political crisis. The team, led by the head of South Africa’s governing African National Congress (ANC) party Secretary-General Ace Magashule, will meet officials from Zimbabwe’s ruling African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party. Its priority should be calling on the…

