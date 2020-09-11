Tolerance.ca
Libya: Armed Groups Violently Quell Protests

Click to expand Image Protesters chant slogans during anti-corruption demonstrations in the capital Tripoli’s Martyrs' Square on August 25, 2020.  © 2020 AFP/Getty Images (Beirut) – Armed groups in Tripoli linked with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) used lethal force to disperse largely peaceful anti-corruption protests in late August 2020 and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and disappeared people in the capital, Human Rights Watch said today. Between August 23 and 29, armed groups in Tripoli arbitrarily detained at least 24 protesters, including a journalist covering the…

