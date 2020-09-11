Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Social Media Platforms Remove War Crimes Evidence

Click to expand Image YouTube, which is owned by Google, says it is implementing “cutting-edge machine-learning technology” designed to identify and remove millions of pieces of uploaded content, including content identified as “violent or graphic,” “hateful and abusive,” a “promotion of violence and violent extremism,” and “spam, misleading, or scams.” © 2017 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images Social media platforms are taking down online content they consider terrorist, violently extremist, or hateful in a way that prevents its potential use to investigate serious crimes, including…

© Human Rights Watch -


