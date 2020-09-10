Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICRC Stock Caught in Beirut Port Fire

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ COVID-19: intercultural dialogue is essential for building back better
~ Local reporter found beheaded in Mexico’s Veracruz state
~ The first International Day to Protect Education from Attack
~ Learning Never Stops: Celebrating Literacy Day in Nepal
~ Belarus: Ensure ‘full respect’ for workers’ rights during protests, ILO urges President Lukashenko
~ UNESCO and The Internet Society of China join forces to promote web accessibility in Mongolia
~ Cambodia: Youth targeted in ‘shocking’ wave of arrests
~ China: RSF and global NGO coalition call for UN monitoring of human rights violations
~ Bahrain: Lawyers Prosecuted on Speech Charges
~ Global Coalition urges UN to Address China’s Human Rights Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter