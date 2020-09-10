Tolerance.ca
Belarus: Ensure ‘full respect’ for workers’ rights during protests, ILO urges President Lukashenko

Read complete article
~ UNESCO and The Internet Society of China join forces to promote web accessibility in Mongolia
~ Cambodia: Youth targeted in ‘shocking’ wave of arrests
~ China: RSF and global NGO coalition call for UN monitoring of human rights violations
~ Bahrain: Lawyers Prosecuted on Speech Charges
~ Global Coalition urges UN to Address China’s Human Rights Abuses
~ China: Global coalition urges UN to address Beijing’s human rights abuses
~ Fresh war crimes fears highlighted in new Yemen report
~ ICRC President Peter Maurer: “During conflict, education must not be targeted”
~ United in Science report: Climate Change has not stopped for COVID19
~ Two Cairo newspaper journalists jailed, one with Covid-19
