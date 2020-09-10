Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Caster Semenya Loses Appeal for Equal Treatment

Click to expand Image South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the women's 800-meter race during the Prefontaine Classic, an IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, in Stanford, California, June 30, 2019. © 2020 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has ruled that sport regulations that violate women’s rights cannot be struck down as inconsistent with Swiss public policy, dealing a blow to the rights of all women athletes. The court came to this conclusion despite finding that the regulations in question – which create a regime of discriminatory surveillance and…

© Human Rights Watch


