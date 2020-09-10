Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: RSF and global NGO coalition call for UN monitoring of human rights violations

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and a global coalition gathering over 320 NGOs call for the United Nations (UN) to establish an international mechanism to monitor the human rights violations perpetrated by the Chinese regime. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) together with a global coalition gathering over 320 NGOs yesterday urged the United Nations (UN) to establish an impartial and independent monitoring mechanism on Ch

© Reporters without borders


