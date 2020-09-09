Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Cairo newspaper journalists jailed, one with Covid-19

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of two Egyptian journalists employed by the Cairo-based newspaper Youm 7 who were taken from their homes late last month. One of them, who had Covid-19 at the time of his arrest, has had to be hospitalized. Relatives of the two journalists, Hany Grisha and Sayed Shehta, have only just managed to confirm that court orders were issued at the start of September for them to be detained provi

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ ICRC President Peter Maurer: “During conflict, education must not be targeted”
~ United in Science report: Climate Change has not stopped for COVID19
~ How UNESCO’s functional literacy class is empowering girls in Nepal
~ UNESCO ResiliArt Lebanon online debate: Defending cultural diversity through creativity, 10 September
~ Abuse and fear: Trans women speak out about life in Nicaragua’s prisons during COVID-19
~ Global coalition urges UN to address China’s human rights abuses
~ Fact Sheet 5 September on Schools Rehabilitation in Beirut
~ Fellowship Honors Disability Rights Icon Marca Bristo
~ Attacks on Students, Teachers, and Schools Surge in Africa’s Sahel
~ Australian Journalists Forced to Leave China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter