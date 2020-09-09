Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abuse and fear: Trans women speak out about life in Nicaragua’s prisons during COVID-19

A campaign of harassment and attacks at the hands of Daniel Ortega’s government has condemned human rights activists in Nicaragua to a life of fear. For trans women, things are infinitely worse. Being jailed alongside men and having extremely limited access to medical care and life-saving medication is just the start of the long list of abuses they face daily.

