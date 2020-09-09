Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China Delves into Past to Police Tibet’s Future

Click to expand Image People’s Police at the new Fengqiao-style police post in Chushul County, Lhasa Municipality, Tibet Autonomous Region, discussing their work, July 24, 2020. © 2020 Tibet Daily Since the 2008 protests in Tibetan areas of China, Chinese authorities have often been at the forefront when it comes to innovating repressive tactics. There are tech-enabled “convenience police posts” on city streets, Communist Party cadre teams in every village, and a “grid management” system combining digital surveillance with paid overseers for each street block. These measures were soon…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


