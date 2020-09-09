Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attacks on Students, Teachers, and Schools Surge in Africa’s Sahel

Click to expand Image A school in northern Burkina Faso is abandoned after an attack by an armed group. © 2019 (Philip Kleinfeld/TNH) (New York) – The Central Sahel has seen a significant spike in attacks on students, teachers, and schools since 2018, according to a new report released today by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA). The report is launched ahead of the first ever United Nations International Day to Protect Education from Attack on September 9, 2020. Supporting Safe Education in the Central Sahel noted over 85 attacks on education in Burkina Faso,…

© Human Rights Watch -


