Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian Journalists Forced to Leave China

Click to expand Image In this image made from a video, Australian Broadcasting Corp. journalist Bill Birtles speaks to the media on his arrival at Sydney airport, Australia, September 8, 2020. © 2020 Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP The Australian government helped two Australian journalists living in China leave the country yesterday after a five-day diplomatic standoff.  Amid fears for their safety, Bill Birtles of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation sheltered in Australia’s embassy in Beijing, while Michael Smith of the Australian Financial Review took refuge in the Shanghai…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Global coalition urges UN to address China’s human rights abuses
~ Fellowship Honors Disability Rights Icon Marca Bristo
~ Attacks on Students, Teachers, and Schools Surge in Africa’s Sahel
~ Overturned verdict on Khashoggi murder a ‘parody of justice’ – independent UN rights expert
~ UNESCO virtual roundtable to examine challenges posed by COVID-19 to Latin America and the Caribbean
~ Alexei Navalny poisoning must get independent probe, says UN’s Bachelet
~ Khashoggi overturned verdict ‘parody of justice’ – independent UN rights expert
~ Intercultural dialogue during the pandemic: impact and response
~ UNESCO partners with other UN agencies to strengthen the work to counter the COVID-19 infodemic
~ ICRC's Gilles Carbonnier on impact of heavy explosive weapons in populated areas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter