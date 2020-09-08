Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran cracks down on journalists again in response to UN report

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the latest crackdown on the media in Iran, in which at least five journalists have been targeted just weeks after the UN published a damning report on 21 July by special rapporteur Javaid Rehman on the appalling situation of human rights, including the freedom to inform, in this country.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Intercultural dialogue during the pandemic: impact and response
~ UNESCO partners with other UN agencies to strengthen the work to counter the COVID-19 infodemic
~ ICRC's Gilles Carbonnier on impact of heavy explosive weapons in populated areas
~ Two journalists arrested after being lured with interview invitation
~ French TV anchors join protest for RSF’s jailed Algeria correspondent
~ New Release: Literacy Assessment Report for Syrian Refugee Youth in Lebanon
~ Pakistan: Poor Conditions Rife in Women’s Prisons
~ Indonesia: Investigate Police Raid on ‘Gay Party’
~ The OAS must condemn repressive measures taken to combat the pandemic
~ Khashoggi trial: truth impossible from trial with no public or journalists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter