Human Rights Observatory

French TV anchors join protest for RSF’s jailed Algeria correspondent

NewsTen French television presenters joined Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in demonstrating outside the Algerian embassy in Paris this morning in support of RSF’s jailed Algeria correspondent, Khaled Drareni, whose appeal against a prison sentence is due to be heard in Algiers tomorrow.

© Reporters without borders -


